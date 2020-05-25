The Coronavirus pandemic has created mayhem globally. With no vaccine for it as yet, many people from all over the world are facing a difficult time. And our B’towner’s are no exception to that. On Monday, one of Bollywood’s most acclaimed and loved filmmaker, Karan Johar released a statement to announce that two members from his household staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. However, the Johar’s have tested negative.

Karan Johar’s statement read, “I’d like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC were informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms.”

Well, Karan Johar is not the first B’Towner to fall prey to the pandemic. Recently producer Boney Kapoor had revealed that three of his house-help’s had tested positive for COVID-19. Also let’s not forget, Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor was one of the first celebrities to have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Check out the full statement here:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar added that he and his entire family along with the staff have undergone swab tests and have tested negative for Coronavirus. However, he revealed that he and his family will stay home-quarantined for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

On the professional front, Karan Johar was to begin the shoot of his dream project, the magnum opus Takht. However his plans were foiled as a nationwide lockdown was implemented to battle the virus.

While we pray for the health of the house-helps, we also pray for the safety of Karan Johar, his mother Hiroo Johar, and his most adorable kids, Roohi and Yash Johar.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!