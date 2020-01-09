BREAKING: Karan Johar Announces His Next Production Venture ‘R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster’; Deets Inside

Karan Johar has been producing interesting films under his banner ‘Dharma Productions’. He recently delivered a 100-crore hit ‘Good Newwz‘ starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Today, KJo took to his Twitter page to announce a new and promising project he will be handling next. Karan Johar shared on Twitter, “Turning pages into frames, one thrill at a time.

Bringing to you an adaptation of Nitin Gokhale’s book – “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” to the silver screen. More information coming soon! @apoorvamehta18 #AmritpalBindra @anandntiwari @DharmaMovies #StillAndStillMediaCollective”.

He also shared a pic which has more information regarding the film. The post reads, “An adaptation of the book “R.N.Kao: Gentleman Spymaster” written by Nitin Gokhale, the film will tell the story of Kao, who founded India’s external intelligence agency – R&AW and how he went on to become a success story in the world of international espionage.”

Well, from the looks of it, the film sounds interesting and we can’t wait to know the star cast.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar will be donning the director’s hat after 4 years with period drama, Takht. The film will have an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

