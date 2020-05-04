Since the morning today, there had been rumours around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor agreeing to a pay cut in Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has been delayed multiple times now, and the report suggested that it may get postponed all over again. However, producer Karan Johar has now come out in the open and quashed all the rumours.

Karan Johar whose Dharma Productions has been backing the film took to his Twitter account and denied all the reports. He furthermore urged the media websites to not spread such fake news, especially amid the ongoing global pandemic, which needs way more attention.

“My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films…these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request…,” tweeted Karan Johar.

Check out his post below:

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films…these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request…. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

It all began when a source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “As of now, Karan is looking to re-work the economics of the film. The members of the film’s cast as well as director, viz. Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, aware of the ground realities, have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut to make the project viable. In lieu of the diminished pay, Dharma Productions is contemplating offering them a profit share in the film’s success. However, details of the same have not yet been worked out.”

Brahmastra also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles along with Shah Rukh Khan who will make a special appearance.

The film is slated for a December 4, 2020 release.

