Box Office: From Good Newwz To War, Here’s A List Of Top Bollywood Grossers Of 2019 In Overseas

Bollywood had a pretty good 2019 as far as the performance at the domestic box office is concerned. From The Tashkent Files to Kabir Singh, there were many surprises at the Box Office which kept the smile alive on the faces of exhibitors.

However, when it comes to the overseas business it was a disappointing year.

None of the Bollywood films in 2019 managed to cross 100 crores mark at Overseas box office when there were 5 films do so in 2018. A film like Andhadhun even crossed 300 crores mark in Overseas thanks to its great performance in China. Even Hichki managed to collect more than 150 crores in Overseas. In contrast to that, 2019’s highest grosser in Overseas i.e. WAR collected 91.58 crores.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2019 in overseas:

1) War 91.58 crores

2) Bharat 75.99 crores

3) Gully Boy 71 crores

4) Good Newwz 64.55 crores

5) Mission Mangal 51 crores

6) URI: The Surgical Strike 48 crores

7) Housefull 4: 48 crores

8) Total Dhamaal: 44 crores

9) Kabir Singh: 40 crores

10) Dabangg 3: 40 crores

There has been something seriously wrong with Bollywood films in 2019 when it comes to business in overseas. Even if we consider that none of the 2019 films got a release in China which is the biggest overseas territory for Indian films, then there’s 2018 release Padmaavat. Even that film managed to do an overseas business of 176 crores without releasing in China.

It’s time for Bollywood producers to get a reality check and make films that can create new benchmarks worldwide.

