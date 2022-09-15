Prime Video launched a foot-tapping, upbeat dance number ‘Boom Padi’ from Maja Ma today, which is sure to light up the dance floors this festive season, and become the “Garba Anthem” of the year. Known not only for her acting prowess, but also for her legendary dance moves, the just-launched music video from the film, sees Madhuri Dixit weave her magic, with catchy hook steps. The energetic song is sung by the highly accomplished Shreya Ghoshal and the very versatile Osman Mir; composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Advertisement

“I am so happy and excited to be have sung this brilliant song”, said Shreya Ghoshal. “I was fortunate enough to have sung the first-ever song of my career for a Madhuri Dixit starrer – Devdas – and of course have sung many other songs for her after that. ‘Boom Padi’ is even more special for me as it is Madhuri ji’s first-ever garba dance number. I am sure the audiences will love the song and it will be a festive season favourite all over.”

Advertisement

“It is such a wonderful coincidence that I started my Bollywood singing career with a garba song and today it is yet another garba song that I have sung. Singing with Shreya Ghosal was a pleasure as she is such a talented artiste and sharing space with her was amazing. The vibrancy of the beats and the energy with which the song has been picturized are sure to hook the viewers in. I am looking forward to seeing the audiences dancing away on this song, this festive season,” said singer Osman Mir.

Priya Saraiya, lyricist and singer said, “It has been such a pleasure penning the lyrics for ‘Boom Padi’. I have over the years written the lyrics as well as sung so many songs but this one has me truly excited. Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, have composed such upbeat music for it and Shreya Ghosal and Osman Mir have given it a life of its own with their soulful voices. And the celebration does not end there… to have the song picturised on the legendary and amazingly beautiful Madhuri Dixit, is a dream come true! I just cannot wait to watch the audience reactions to this song.”

Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Maja Ma boasts of an ensemble cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. Prime members in India and more than 240 countries and territories can stream this highly-awaited Hindi Amazon Original movie from 6th October.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Gets Tips From Industry Friends In Order To Avoid Being Called “Arrogant” Over Avoiding Paparazzi?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram