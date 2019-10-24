Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit Nene Launches Her Youtube Channel

Actress Madhuri Dixit-Nene has launched her YouTube channel, through which she will give fans a glimpse into her personal life.

“YouTube is a platform that I’ve been wanting to explore for a long time. I love interacting with my fans in new and interesting ways, and a YouTube channel was an obvious choice. It’s going to be all things personal and candid with sneak peek into my personal and work life. I’m really excited. Looking forward to a great experience,” she said.

She took to Twitter on Thursday to share her first video on YouTube.

“I’m so excited to share my first video on @YouTube, which is a BTS from @IIFA. Enjoy,” she wrote on Twitter, where she has 8.4 million followers.

Earlier this month, Madhuri announced her second Marathi production titled “Panchak” with husband Dr. Shriram Nene.

From Bollywood front, the veteran actress was last seen on the big screen in filmmaker Abhishek Verman’s directorial Kalank opposite Sanjay Dutt. The film also has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

