Bollywood Celebs Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan & Others Condole Loss Of Lives In Pakistan Plane Crash

Bollywood took to social media to express grief for the families of the deceased in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) crash. At least 97 people died when a Karachi-bound plane from Lahore crashed minutes before landing at Jinnah International Airport on Friday.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in #Karachi. My heartfelt condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones and sending my prayers for the speedy rescue & recovery of the ones who are injured.”

Actor R Madhavan shared: “PIA Flight With 107 On Board Crashes In Karachi Minute Before Landing.. Oh god .. terrible tragedy.. prayers for the innocent lives lost and injured.”

Actress Nimrat Kaur expressed: “Deeply anguished to learn of the plane crash in Karachi. May God be with the families and loved ones of all aggrieved. My heartfelt condolences and prayers… #PIAPlaneCrash”

Singer Guru Randhawa shared: “So sad and sorry to hear about the #PIAPlanCrash in #Karachi . Praying to God to bless people in Pakistan who have suffered from this tragic crash. God be with the families who have lost their lives.”

Singer Armaan Malik posted: “I’m a little late to this news but just heard about the tragic plane crash in #Karachi.. I don’t even know what to say at this point. Sad and unfortunate. May the lost souls rest in peace.”

Pakistani national-turned-Indian singer Adnan Sami wrote: “Truly shocked & saddened by the news of the tragic #planecrash in #Karachi… Heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones & prayers for the souls of the victims…#Humanity.”

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared: “Good lord. Now this plane crash in Karachi. Tragedies just don’t seem to end. Terrible times. God Bless the families.”

Expressing his shock, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha tweeted: “Shocked to hear about the plane crash, in a residential colony near #Karachi airport. My heartfelt condolences & prayers to the bereaved families and speedy recovery & healing prayers for those injured. This not a matter of nationality, but humanity.

#PIAPlaneCrash.”

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal posted: “And the count of disasters is just not getting over. Extremely saddened about the plane crash in Karachi.”

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon expressed: “Terrible news! hardly 200 meters from runway… life and death – so unpredictable! #RIP to all those who lost their lives..”

“Prayers and condolences for the loved ones of #PIAPlaneCrashed.. wish 2020 just ends already,” tweeted actress Esha Gupta.

“Oh noooooo! SO Tragic! Heartfelt condolences to affected families and prayers for the victims of this godawful accident/ crash! Praying for some miraculous survivors and for the safety of friends in Lahore and Karachi! #KarachiPlaneCrash,” expressed Swara Bhasker.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear about the #planecrash in Karachi and prayers for all the families who have lost a loved one . A fire broke out in Pune chemical plant too. 2020 is the worst year for the entire planet.”

Flight PK 8303, an A320 Airbus, crashed on Friday while trying to land in Karachi. It was carrying 91 passengers and eight crew members.

Friday’s crash came just days after Pakistan allowed domestic flights to resume operations after being grounded for days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

