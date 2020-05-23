Sonu Sood’s Reply To KRK About Helping Migrants Reach Their Home Will Make Your Day

Sonu Sood is one of those Bollywood celebs who are constantly helping out the needy people in these extremely hard times. Those who don’t know the actor has started the bus services to help the migrants in Mumbai reach their homes.

The actor who has played the character of a villain in many films is constantly doing a heroic job right now and people are left amazed by his beautiful real-life avatar. On Twitter, people are appreciating him a lot for his efforts, and even he is leaving no stone unturned to send the help wherever it’s needed.

Recently self-acclaimed critic KRK took to Twitter and appreciated Sonu Sood’s efforts in his own style. His tweet read as saying, “Strange time, when ppl are searching Sonu Sood on google instead of PM & CM to go to their homes. He is the most searched celebrity during the Lockdown. Today, ppl trust that govt can’t help them but Sonu can send them to their homes. Sonu won’t stop without sending last person.”

Strange time, when ppl are searching Sonu Sood on google instead of PM & CM to go to their homes. He is the most searched celebrity during the Lockdown. Today, ppl trust that govt can’t help them but Sonu can send them to their homes. Sonu won’t stop without sending last person. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 23, 2020

But it was Sonu Sood’s humble reply that touched our heart and in fact of many of his fans. He wrote, “Almighty is helping them brother. I am just the tool”

Almighty is helping them brother. I am just the tool 🙏 https://t.co/xu0rBXNwFA — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 23, 2020

Have a look at how his followers reacted to his tweet.

On the work front, Sonu Sood’s last Bollywood film was Simmba. He will be next seen in YRF’s biggie Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in lead. Sonu Sood will reportedly play the role of Chand Bardai in the film.

