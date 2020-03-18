BMC Seals The Gym Where Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Did Their Work Out Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A popular Gym in Bandra AntiGravity Club, where Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira worked out during coronavirus outbreak, got sealed by the Bombay Municipal Corporation. To control the dangerous spread of coronavirus, BMC has shut down all gyms, shopping malls and movie theatres in Mumbai.

A report in Mumbai Mirror suggests that the Gym was opened exclusively for Shahid and Mira, despite the state government’s order to shut down all the gymnasiums. Assistant municipal commissioner of the H-West ward, Vinayak Vispute has said that the BMC has written to both Shahid and the gym owner, reprimanding them for violating a health advisory issued by the state government and posing a risk to public safety. Yudhishthir Jaising who is the owner of the AntiGravity Club has said that the gym was closed and they were simply chilling there.

Interestingly a few days back Shahid asked the paparazzi to wear a mask, now such contradictory action from him has left fans confused. Shahid’s next venture Jersey’s shoot has also been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

