Blast From The Past! When Raj Kapoor CRIED Every Night To Sleep After Nargis Married Sunil Dutt

Raj Kapoor was rightfully touted as the greatest showman of Bollywood. Apart from being one of the biggest superstar Hindi cinema had seen, the veteran actor often also used to be in the news for his love life. However, he was most famously linked to veteran actress Nargis Dutt.

An affair that lasted for 9 years came to a sad end reportedly after Nargis began to feel that Raj Kapoor was not giving her enough priority in his life. It has also often been reported that Nargis was very keen on becoming Mrs. Kapoor. But when she realized that Raj Kapoor was not going to leave his wife Krishna Kapoor, she was heartbroken.

Soon, Nargis met Sunil Dutt and the duo came close to each other after the latter rescued her from a fire on the sets of Mother India. Eventually, they got hitched in 1958. It was said that though Raj Kapoor would not get married to Nargis, he was head over heels in love with her. So the news of her marriage left him shattered!

Pinkvilla has in fact quoted Krishna Raj Kapoor saying, “Night after night he would come home drunk and collapse in the bathtub weeping.” Popular author Kishwar Desai in her book Darlingji – the true love story of Nargis and Sunil Dutt had shared a quote from Nargis’ diary that read, “If it were not for him [Sunil,Dutt], perhaps I would have ended my life before the 8th of March. For I alone know the turmoil that was going through me. ‘I want you to live,’ he said and I felt I had to live. Begin all over again”.

Well now that indeed was a tragic love story, but eventually, Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor lived through a solid love story, with Krishna never leaving Raj Kapoor’s side. Meanwhile, Sunil Dutt and Nargis too remained loyal to each other till the end!

