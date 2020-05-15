Anupam Kher Reveals THESE Hollywood Legends Inspired Him To Become An Actor!

Anupam Kher who is a veteran actor himself, credited 2 legendary Hollywood actors, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, for his acting career. Anupam shared how big an influence these actors had on him, and seeing them on screens led him to pursue a career in acting.

Anupam happens to be quite active on social media and the actor keeps sharing throwback pictures with his fans. Recently, the 65-year-old actor shared a throwback picture of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino on social media. The actor also revealed that this picture was sent to him by a friend. While praising the actors, Anupam also said that these two actors continue to inspire him even today.

Anupam Kher took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of a young Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Along with sharing the picture, he wrote – “A friend sent me these pics. These two pictures define ‘Acting’ in the last 45 years. #RobertDeNiro and #AlPacino continue to inspire actors all over the world. They are the reasons I decided to have formal training at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama to become an actor”.

Anupam Kher further added – “They are the ones who inspired me to open my acting school @actorprepares. They both are International Treasure for the world of cinema. May God give them a long and healthy life. 🙏😍🎬 #Godfathers”.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in the medical drama, New Amsterdam. He will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s “The Kashmir Files”, based on the Kashmir Genocide.

