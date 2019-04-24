Bollywood celebs and personalities are currently on the politics joining spree. After Urmila Matondkar and Sunny Deol joined Congress and BJP respectively, celebrity hairstylist Javed Habib also joined the bandwagon.

Announcing his political entry, Javed took to Twitter and wrote that so far he was a watchman of hair and now he is the watchman of country. He also thanked Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in his tweet.

Soon after Javed Habib’s entry in BJP was made official, Twitter was flooded with funny pics which showed BJP leader and even PM Modi donning some cool hairstyles, typical Javed Habib types. The microblogging site was amused by Javed’s idea of joining BJP and was busy imagining how will the ruling party leaders look after they got styled by the famous hairstylist. Have a look at some of the reactions-

Now that’s creativity on another level. Isn’t it?

Earlier, Sunny Deol’s entry in BJP also became the fodder of memes. People couldn’t help but relate his action image in Bollywood to the new star boy of BJP image.

Recently in a fun interview with Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi reacted to the memes on him and said that he enjoys it and appreciates the creativity. He also said that he ignores the memes and trolls which are intended to hurt him.

He also said that his sense of humour is still intact and he likes to crack jokes. However, he avoids joking most of the times because his statements are taken out of the context most of the times and are presented to the nation in a misleading way.

