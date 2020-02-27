Bigg Boss 13’s Asim Riaz & Jacqueline Fernandez’s Project Details Out; Read On

Bigg Boss 13 runner up Asim Riaz and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez left their fans confused when she shared a picture together and hinted of coming together for a special project. Now turns out that the curtain from the secret project has been raised and the two are coming together for a music single sung by Neha Kakkar and it is releasing soon.

Though Asim Riaz did not win the title in the finale of Bigg Boss 13, the actor-model has made a massive fanbase for himself. His fame has bought him together with Jacqueline Fernandez who also enjoys huge fandom. Their collaboration was a huge mystery since last evening when Jacqueline in an insta story uploaded a picture and wrote, “Here We Go!”

Turns out it is a Neha Kakkar music video. Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song is remixed by Tanishk Bagchi. Confirming the new is the actress herself.

Talking about the song to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror, Jacqueline said, “It has been turned into a peppy track through which we will be narrating an engaging story. Shabina Khan, who is choreographing it has given me some steps and traditional moves but at the same time it will be modern too.”

“Shabina has been helping me perfect my moves and expressions. We have been rehearsing diligently to get every nuance right and I’m really looking forward to working with Asim for the first time. It’s a passion project for me,” she added.

Bankrolled by T-series, the head honcho of the company Bhushan Kumar said, “It is a traditional folk song but Tanishk (Bagchi, composer) has modernised it, giving it his own unique twist. I have always enjoyed folk songs and want the younger generations to get familiar with them.”

The news is sure to stir a whirlpool amongst the fans of the two. The single is set to release on March 7.

