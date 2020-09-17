Actress Bhumi Pednekar plans to watch her new film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare, with her sister Samiksha Pednekar and calls it a special sister screening.

“Samiksha and I will watch ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’ together once it releases this week. We watched the film together at Busan the first time and for me the film’s journey literally started with my sister by my side. We had the best time together in Busan. We’ve now made a plan to watch the movie again and it will be our special sister screening!” she said.

The film is directed by Alankrita Srivastava and also stars Konkona Sen Sharma. The two actresses play sisters in the film.

“The film celebrates womanhood and sisterhood and I couldn’t think of a better way to watch the movie. Samiksha and I are similar yet poles apart just like Dolly and Kitty and it would be amazing to get her feedback for this special gem of a film of ours. It will be a true-blue sister screening and I’m really excited to have this moment with her,” said Bhumi Pednekar.

She went on a temple pilgrimage in her village called Pedne in Goa. The actress said she was grateful for her culturally enriched lineage.

Bhumi Pednekar took to Instagram where she shared a motley of pictures of her various visits to the temples.

“A pilgrimage in our village called Pedne. The pilgrimage is made up of three temples — Mauli Devi, Bhagwati Devi and Ravalnath temple, all are nearly 300 to 400-year-old,” she wrote along the image.

“The Pednekar’s, our earliest written record is in the books of the Ravalnath temple from the year 1902. The temples are full of stories surrounded by medicinal streams of water and tons of energy to heal. Every trip back there teaches us so much…Grateful for our culturally enriched lineage. Peace, Strength and Joy #PednekarFromPedne #Gratitude,” Bhumi Pednekar added.

Must Read: Mahira Khan Makes Shah Rukh Khan Dance With Uma Thurman On Pulp Fiction’s EPIC Dance Sequence



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube