Bhumi Pednekar Encourages People To Wear Masks With New Slogan

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has come up with a new slogan to encourage people to wear masks amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

“If you really care, please wear,” wrote Bhumi on Instagram.

Bhumi, who is also an environmental activist, posted her message with a picture in which she is dressed in a striped T-shirt, teamed with a white shirt and a blush pink embellished mask.

Bhumi was last seen in “Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship”, where she had a special appearance. She will next be seen in “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare” and “Durgavati”.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar recently said female characters are whitewashed on screen and there is a need to change that notion. Because she believes women have superpowers.

“We need to change the depiction of genders. We need to change how we show women and men. Women are not supposed to be whitewashed — we have desires, we have ambition, we have physical needs and emotions, and we have the capacity to balance. I believe women have superpowers. I think we need to see a lot more of that in our cinema,” Bhumi said.

