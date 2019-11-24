Bhumi Pednekar On Her 2nd Century With Bala: “Having Another 100 Crore Hit Under My Belt Is Obviously An Amazing Feeling”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is “thrilled” on seeing “Bala” receive so much love from the audience and crossing the Rs 100-crore mark at box office.

“It is an important film that says very, very important things for everyone to hear and think about. I’m glad that the people are giving it so much love. Having another Rs 100 crore hit under my belt is obviously an amazing feeling but what’s even more sweeter is that socially relevant films like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha‘ and now ‘Bala’ have reached so many people with its message.

“When films like these do well, it impacts social consciousness and has the power to bring about positive change. So, as an actor, I’m hugely overwhelmed and feel gratitude that such films are working so well in our country,” Bhumi said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” deals with the issue of premature baldness. The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam in the lead roles.

Congratulating the “Bala” team, Bhumi said: “I congratulate my partner in crime, Ayushmann Khurrana, with whom I now have a hattrick of hits, and the full team of Bala — Yami Gautam, my amazingly talented director Amar Kaushik, my producer Dinesh Vijan, and the entire cast and crew who have tirelessly worked to make this film a super success.”

