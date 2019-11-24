Chehre: Krystle D’Souza Kickstarts The Shooting Of Her Debut Film In Delhi Starring Amitabh Bachchan

Actress Krystle D’Souza, who is mainly known for her roles in TV shows like “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai” and “Ekk Nayi Pehchaan“, is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Chehre“.

Krystle is currently shooting for the film in Delhi.

Announcing the news, she took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: “Here’s to a new beginning ! Another first , shooting my first film with a dream team ! Can’t wait for you’ll to see this one. Need all your love and blessings as always.”

Along with the post, she posted a picture in which she can be seen holding the film’s clapboard.

Prior to film debut, Krystle recently made her foray in the web space with the show “Fitrat”.

Krystle wasn’t the original choice for the film, as prior to her the makers had roped in Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda as the leading lady for Chehre, but following some reasons Kriti got replaced by Krystal.

Talking about the film, a courtroom drama, ‘Chehre’ is slated for an April 2020 release. The film will see Amitabh Bachchan as a lawyer while Emraan will essay the role of a business tycoon. The film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor.

Directed by Rumi Jafferey, “Chehre” will release in 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!