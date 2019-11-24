Bala Box Office Day 17: Jumps HUGE On Saturday!

This was pretty much on the cards. With the kind of trending that Bala had shown from Thursday to Friday, what with not much of a drop been evidenced, it was quite apparent that the film will see a good jump on Saturday. This is what happened as the Amar Kaushik directed film went on a major upswing, what with 2.50 crores more coming in.

This is a very good number indeed as the film is set would see further addition in footfalls today, hence staying on to be the top choice of audiences at the multiplexes even in the third week. The film has accumulated 102.65 crores* already and would comfortably go past the 105 crores milestone before the close of weekend.

What is further notable is the fact that Ayushmann Khurranna has already scored over 300 crores at the box office in a single calendar year. His Article 15 had netted 65.45 crores and post that Dream Girl did 142.26 crores. Now with Bala turning out to be a superhit as well, the cumulative total of his three films is more than 300 crores, which is truly a remarkable feat.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

