Bhumi Pednekar On Dating An Actor: “It’ll Probably Limit My Life”

Bhumi Pednekar has always been unfiltered about her thoughts in the industry. She’s known to speak her mind out and be clear about things. During her last outing, Pati Patni Aur Woh, there were reports that she’s dating the film’s producer Juno Chopra.

She made her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dum Laga Ke Haisha and since then there have been no rumours regarding her personal life in the media. But the reports of her dating Juno were doing rounds on the social media.

She opened up about dating a celeb in a conversation with Pinkvilla and said, “I feel if I date another actor, I don’t think we will ever meet each other because your lives are so busy. It is impossible. If I date someone who is not from the industry, I feel the chances of having a healthier relationship are a lot higher. Also, I feel that I don’t want to date an actor because that would probably limit my life. I can’t just be discussing films. I don’t think I would want to date an actor.”

She also said that she’ll remain single all life if the decision was left to take on her sister Samiksha. She added, “If Samiksha has it her way, I will be single all my life. I think I am single because every guy I think has the potential, Samiksha shi** on them.” To which, her sister said, “Honestly, for me, she is on such a high pedestal that it is very hard for me to even say yes to any guy, who doesn’t match her. I tell her why do you want to settle? No one should ever settle.”

