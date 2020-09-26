Bhumi Pednekar On Climate Change: “It Will Be Catastrophic Unless We Act Now”

Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar feels education is the significant channel to raise awareness on climate conservation.

“The changes we are observing are real and are an undeniable threat to our civilisation. This year we have witnessed the Australian bushfires burning 18 million hectares of land. One billion animals were killed and many endangered species in the country were driven to extinction,” Bhumi said.

“We saw the oil spill in Russia’s Arctic region, and the Uttarakhand forest fires burning 51 hectares of land. We faced Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. It was the strongest to hit West Bengal in over a decade, with 86 deaths in the state. Finally, we witnessed the California wildfires, where 3,154,107 total acres burned,” Bhumi Pednekar added.

“The effects are already visible and will be catastrophic unless we act now. We need everyone to join hands to ensure that we leave behind barrels of hope and prosperity for the current generations and generations to come. Education is a significant channel to achieve this goal. Let us join hands and make a difference,” said the actress, who has collaborated with the global initiative, Climate Action Project, which reaches out to 10 million students across 107 countries.

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar, who has worked in genres as different as chalk and cheese, says she is creatively very restless.

“I have to say I have explored and experimented with roles and cinema in a short span of time, which has probably made everyone believe that I’m always looking to do something new every time I come on screen. It is a correct assumption because I’m creatively very restless,” Bhumi said.

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”. She was later seen in films like “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Toilet : Ek Prem Katha”, “Lust Stories”, “Sonchiriya”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, “Pati Patni Aur Woh” and “Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare”.

