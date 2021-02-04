Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is one of the much-awaited films from Anees Bazmee. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film’ shooting to complete nut due to Covid-19 pandemic, the shoot of the film was postponed indefinitely.

Now the industry is finally reeling back to normalcy and several stalled projects have resumed. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee still facing hurdles to get his film rolling again. Scroll down to know what happened now.

According to a recent Spotboye report, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has been put on hold indefinitely due to the unavailability of actress Tabu. The 50-year-old actress, who plays an important role in the film, has refused to return to shoot while the pandemic threat still looms.

Previous reports also claimed that the makers are not keen on replacing Tabu with other actresses, and decided to wait for her to return for the shoot. Going by this report, it seems there’s no telling when the film will go on floors. For now, the film is on the back burner.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has signed a few more projects keeping himself busy with other shoots. Back in December, the actor wrapped up the shoot for Dhamaka. Ram Madhvani’s film reportedly sold to streaming giant Netflix for a whopping Rs 85 crores.

A source close to the development said to Pinkvilla “Dhamaka is one of the most awaited films of Kartik Aaryan in 2021 and the makers are looking forward to unveiling it as soon as possible. As of now the tentative release date for Dhamaka is said to be June. Final paperwork between the production house and the OTT giant is expected to be done in a few days.”

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in a lead role. And the film marks the first collaboration of Mrunal and Kartik. Fans are eagerly waiting for it to be released on the OTT platform. It is also worth pointing out that the film the remake of Korean film, The Terror Live.

