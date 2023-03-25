Bheed, which is directed by Anubhav Sinha, revolves around the struggles of migrant workers in India during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 and compares the situation to that of the Partition of India in 1947. The movie has been garnering a lot of praise ever since the announcement. From the black-and-white visuals to the spectacular performances to the background score and amazing lyrics by Dr Sagar, Bheed is a must-see for anyone who wants to know what happened to the migrant workers during the first wave of covid.

Talented lyricist, Dr Sagar, is one of those pioneers in the music industry who is known for his original lyrics. He is one such gifted lyricist who has left us with a treasure trove of beautiful lyrical songs. And, after the huge success of his work in ‘Bollywood Diaries,’ ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter,’ and ‘Maharani Seasons 2,’ which received a huge response from viewers, his eagerly anticipated ‘Herail Ba’ song from the movie “Bheed,” has also been garnering the talented lyricist a lot of praise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his excitement, Dr Sagar says, “I’m quite thrilled with how the music turned out. As a songwriter, writing such songs really moves me. I sincerely hope that the rawness and reality in this song will strike a chord with the listeners and enhance the whole cinematic experience”

Dr Sagar further added, “This song is an integral part of the narrative, so my goal was to really elevate the performances with the haunting lyrics. The movie speaks about the struggles of migrant workers during the first wave of Covid 19, so I really wanted to pen down the pain and heartwrenching reality into the movie with the lyrics”

“Bhojpuri music has yet to find its footing in the Bollywood industry. If Punjabi songs can be used in mainstream Bollywood movies, then why not Bhojpuri music?,” Dr Sagar continued, “So, I really took it upon myself, to connect these two worlds, in this movie with my music and now, seeing the response of the audience, I am really happy to have gotten the opportunity to be a part of Bheed.”

Previously, director Anubhav lauded Dr Sagar on Twitter, writing, “He is such a rare talent in Bhojpuri literature, I wonder how, over the past 30, years he continued to believe that his brand of Bhojpuri writing will someday get mainstream.”

Check out the song now,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrSagar Jnu (@drsagargeetkar)

Dr Sagar has once again left us in awe with his songs, and we can’t wait to see what else this talented artist has to offer.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Addressed Ameesha Patel’s Mom Bit*hing About Her, Calling A ‘Flop Actress’ & Said “Why I’m Still Paid More…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News