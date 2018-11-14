Bharat: Ali Abbas Zafar & Salman Khan Add A Twist To The Tale & Here’s How The Korean Makers React!

Salman Khan’s upcoming project Bharat might be an adaptation to the South Korean hit, Ode To My Father but for the uninitiated, Sallu Bhai will always have his own way into things that he involves in! Something similar has happened for the movie, which according to recent reports suggest that he along with director Ali Abbas Zafar have tweaked the script.

Salman with the director very well knows what would please the eyes of the Indian audience, and so they both mutually decided to make changes that will serve our tastes. Reportedly, the emotional quotient has been increased, which was sent to the original makers – director Yoon Je-kyoon, co-producer Park Ji-seong and writer Park Su-ji for approval, and they have responded with a green signal for the same.

A source close to mid-day shared, “When Ali started drafting the script, he didn’t want it to be a scene-to-scene adaptation. After discussing with Salman, he decided to increase the emotional quotient in the drama. He also made Katrina’s [Kaif] character meatier as compared to her counterpart in the original.”

Moreover, Co-producer Nikhil Namit with the leading daily shared that Katrina had no role to play in elongation of her character. “Contrary to speculation, Katrina did not ask for her role to be increased. We had fleshed out the role right from the beginning, even before Priyanka Chopra left the movie. Salman has also given his creative inputs to the script. The Korean team has read the revised version and felt that we have adapted it well.” Namit adds that running the script by the South Korean team wasn’t part of the contract. “But we thought of getting their feedback,” he shared.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and is slated for an Eid release in 2019.