Bengaluru Mystery Sound: Hrithik Roshan Fan Believes He Invited Jaadu ‘By Mistake’ & Here’s What The Koi Mil Gaya Actor Has To Say

Bengaluru residents were left in a state of shock and panic today after they heard a mysterious and loud noise in the sky. This rather unusual sound led to several kinds of speculation. While some called it thunder others felt tremors and claimed to see their windows shaking. The video recording of the noise went viral on social media and has been the only topic of discussion ever since!

Interestingly, some people hilariously shared that Koi Mil Gaya’s Jaadu is coming on the earth and Hrithik Roshan has called him. Have a look at some of the tweets:

https://twitter.com/Hiteshkandoria/status/1263093524045557760?s=19

Knock knock : Who?

Jaadu..i have come down to give you corona vaccine#Bangalore #aliens — सस्ता शायर (@SastaShayar_) May 20, 2020

After hearing Boom sound in #Bangalore Jaadu: Hey, I’m back! pic.twitter.com/DPOqdGPxcf — The Chicster Diaries (@chicsterdiaries) May 20, 2020

As Hrithik Roshan observed all this, he himself responded to a fan. His response was really interesting as he wrote, “Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time .”

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Meanwhile, a certain report in The News Minute stated that it could be a Sukhoi-30 jet that flew over Bengaluru skies and people mistook it for a UFO.

The Indian Air Force Training Command in a statement confirmed that the flight could have been undertaken by the IAF’s testing wing ASTE or HAL.

“No aircraft of Training Command was flying in the area. However, ASTE and HAL could have been undertaking their routine test flying, which necessitates going supersonic at times. These are done well beyond the city limits in specified sectors. However, considering the atmospheric conditions and reduced noise levels in the city during these times, the aircraft sound may become clearly audible even if it happened way out from the city.” the statement said.

