Pooja Entertainment’s biggie, the Akshay Kumar-led Bell Bottom, is all set to release on the big screen. After a number of delays owing to the pandemic and lockdowns across the country, the film – also starring Vaani Kapoor – will hit cinema halls on August 19.

Pooja Entertainment has not only taken the lead in reviving big-screen entertainment across India with the proposed theatrical release of ‘Bell Bottom’, but it has also added another dimension to the rising buzz around the Akshay Kumar starter. For the unversed, the production house recently announced that the film will stun audiences in both a 2D and 3D avatar.

And now the latest from the production house is that the trailer of Bell Bottom is all set to drop tomorrow to intensify fan frenzy even more. The trailer, say insiders, will be a deep dive into the espionage cliffhanger’s many thrilling highlights.

Sharing the trailer announcement on his Twitter handle, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Sharp memory, national level chess player, gaana sikhata hai, Hindi, English, German bol leta hai! Baaki details kal. #BellBottom trailer out tomorrow evening!”

The sneak peeks into the film, the teasers, the foot-tapping music and the star cast have already made a huge impression on fans and now the trailer will make them even more impatient to catch the film in the theatres. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

