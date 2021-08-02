Advertisement

While the fans are still rejoicing over the return of their favourite superstar Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bell Bottom’ back to the theatres, another novel announcement from the makers will now offer an additional dimension of excitement.

This espionage thriller from Pooja will be releasing in 2D as well as 3D formats.

The sneak peeks into Bell Bottom, the teasers, the foot-tapping music and the star cast have already made a huge impression on fans and now this announcement will make them even more impatient to catch the film in the theatres.

The sheer impact of the film’s release date announcement, has had the inner trade circles and distributors talking.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom’ in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

‘Bell Bottom’ written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh is set to release on 19th August, 2021. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below.

