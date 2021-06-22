After creating a ruckus in the last couple of months, COVID‘s second wave has slowed down. Akshay Kumar, with his Bell Bottom, is leading from the front to provide help to exhibitors. As theatres are reopening at many places, the actor is coming on the big screen with his upcoming film.

Advertisement

The film, as announced in the last week, will be arriving on 27th July in theatres. Backed by a genre of crime thriller and of course, the star power of Khiladi Kumar, there’s a hope that normalcy might return in the theatrical business. Even though not high as earlier, the film has some hopes pinned on it.

Advertisement

Being the first major Bollywood release, a question stands- How big it will open? Will it manage itself a big enough start to enter Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers? Let’s see how much it will need to earn to make its place in the top 10.

Have a look at Akshay Kumar’s top 10 openers:

1) Mission Mangal – MM is the biggest opener for Akshay. The fact remains that it released on a national holiday of 15th August. It’s at the top with 29.16 crores.

2) Gold – 25.25 crores (Independence day release)

3) Kesari – 21.06 crores (Holi release)

4) 2.0 – 20.25 crores from Hindi version

5) Singh Is Bliing – 20.67 crores (Gandhi Jayanti release)

6) Housefull 4 – 19.08 crores (Dhanteras release)

7) Good Newwz – 17.56 crores

8) Brothers – 15.20 crores

9) Rowdy Rathore – 15.01 crores

10) Rustom – 14.11 crores

In the span of a month, it will be interesting to see how the theatrical sector unfolds as there’s a lot of things being discussed about COVID’s third wave. If everything stays normal from hereon, even if Bell Bottom manages to beat Rustom in the list, it will be a good start. And yes, it’s quite achievable.

Must Read: The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi vs Manoj Bajpayee’s Dream Battle On The Cards For The Next Season?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube