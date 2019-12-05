After The Viral Believer Kids’ Singing Video, Malaysian Students Crooning Shah Rukh Khan’s Ladki Badi Anjani Hai Breaks The Internet

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is still one of the most-streamed films in the history of Indian cinema. The film did incredibly well at the box office and took Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s careers to next level.

After the video of young girls singing in a school choir in Bengaluru, Believer by Imagine Dragons went viral on the internet, there’s a new video of Malaysian college students singing ‘Ladki Badi Anjani Hai’ from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is taking the internet by storm. A twitter user shared the video, take a look at it here:

Isn’t it crazy! Well, that the Shah Rukh Khan Magic.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly signed a comic and thriller with Raj and DK. Though SRK has still not confirmed the news. Rani Mukerji is coming up with Mardaani 2 which releases on December 13, 2019. Kajol, on the other hand, is coming with husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which releases next year.

Shah Rukh’s untitled film is expected to release in 2021. The report also says that Shah Rukh will be seen in another movie which is more in the “feel-good drama zone”.

He was last seen on the big screen in “Zero” in 2018 that failed to impress the audience.

We can’t wait for this trio to team up though. We would love to see a film which has this iconic trio!

