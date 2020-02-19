Before Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan Has THIS Special Surprise For His Fans

Superstar Salman Khan is all set to kick-start a live concert in the United States in April.

Announcing the details of the concert, Salman on Tuesday took to his official Twitter and wrote, ” Aa rahe hain hum April mein to be up close and personal with you all … see you all soon.”

Actors comedian Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah of Jai Ho fame will also perform along with Salman.

The event will take place in both, the US and Canada. Starting from April 3, the “Up Close and Personal with Salman Khan” will conclude on April 12.

On the film front, Salman is currently busy shooting for the Prabhudheva directed Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The megastar has also announced another film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

