The much-anticipated film ‘Bawaal’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has been receiving a lot of love for its compelling storyline and outstanding performances. Directed by the exceptionally talented award-winning director Nitesh Tiwari (‘Dangal’ and ‘Chhichhore’), the film has lived up to the hype, exceeding expectations with its gripping narrative and memorable performances by Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

Trade analyst and senior critic Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Bawaal is Heartwarming. #Dangal. #Chhichhore. Now #Bawaal … #NiteshTiwari is, without doubt, a fantastic storyteller … #Bawaal has a refreshingly different plot, well-knit screenplay, several emotional moments, and terrific performances [#VarunDhawan, #JanhviKapoor]… RECOMMENDED! #BawaalReview”

Senior critic Komal Nahta calls the ‘Bawaal’ director a ‘genius’. He wrote: “After ‘Dangal’, no proof of Nitesh Tiwari’s extraordinary genius and terrific commercial sense would ever be required, but his ‘Bawaal’ comes as yet another wonderfully written and made film which will stay with you for long after you’ve watched it on Amazon Prime. Kudos to him, his team, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa. Well done, Sajid (Nadiadwala), it requires courage to release such a big film directly on OTT. @Varun_dvn @niteshtiwari22”

The film and lifestyle website, Pinkvilla, declared that ‘Bawaal’ is an entertaining lesson from the past, for the present, and the future.”

Rohit Jaiswal gave the film a four-star rating and described it as being simple, beautiful and elegant with a terrific blend of comedy, romance, emotions and most importantly, a brilliant message as BACKUP … #VarunDhawan’s career-best film, undoubtedly in the race for best actor this year … #JhanviKapoor act looks pure, natural and cute. Take a bow #NiteshTiwari you have made a gem.”

Popular journalist and trade enthusiast Himesh Mankad calls the film easily the best of the year. “There’s so much honesty in every aspect of #Bawaal — from the storytelling to the music and the performances of #VarunDhawan as #AjjuBhaiya and #JanhviKapoor as #Nisha.”

He added: “It’s a film that stays with you, entices hope, makes you emotional, and entertains to the fullest. Easily among the best of the year.”

And in the words of Bollywood Bubble: “The Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan starrer is heartwarming. Nitesh Tiwari beautifully knits love and war together.”

