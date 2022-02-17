Entire country is still in disbelief. Bappi Lahiri, aged 69, passed away on Tuesday night. The veteran singer was battling with multiple health issues and even contracted Covid a month ago. His last rites are currently taking place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Singer Ila Arun is giving inside details and is talking about the grieving family.

Advertisement

As most know, Lahiri was married to Chitrani. The couple is blessed with 2 children – Bappa Lahiri and daughter Rema Lahiri. It was today morning when the son arrived in Mumbai from US with his family for the funeral of his father.

Advertisement

Singer Ila Arun, who was close to Bappi Lahiri, has now shared that the condition of family is not good. She told TOI, “His son will arrive by tonight. His daughter is in a bad state, feeling miserable. Everyone in the family is grief-stricken.”

Ila Arun also clarified why she gave a statement to the media portal. She added, “I am talking to you because Dada ko press bahot pasand thi. Dada press ko pyaar karte the. I would like to thank you all on behalf of Dada that so many people love him and have gathered here today. He would have been really happy to see you all.”

The mortal remains of the veteran singer were taken for the funeral from his residence. One could witness daughter Rema Lahiri completely devastated while other members broke down.

The funeral was completed a while ago and many Bollywood celebrities including Mika Singh, Vidya Balan, Vindu Dara Singh, Alka Yagnik reached the crematorium ground to pay their last respects.

We hope the family finds the strength to get through this tough phase!

Must Read: Exclusive! Alia Bhatt Reveals The Kind Of Film She Wants To Do With Allu Arjun: “We Come Together & Fight The Bad Guys”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube