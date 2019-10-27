Ayushmann Khurrana returns with a new release, Bala, on November 7, and his co-actor in the film, Shashie Verma, can’t stop praising the National Award-winning actor.

Verma will be essaying a hair transplant doctor in Bala, and, talking about working with Ayushmann, he said: “It was really wonderful to work with such an accomplished actor! He is a true inspiration for fellow actors. I enjoyed every bit of the shoot.”

Throwing light on his role in the film, Verma shared: “I play a hair transplant doctor who is bald. It is a small but important role to support the comic gig of the film.”

Before “Bala”, Shashie Verma appeared in the 2016 political thriller “Shorgul” that featured Jimmy Sheirgill and Ashutosh Rana.

Bala, directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame, stars Ayushmann Khurrana as a young man suffering from premature balding. The satirical comedy also features Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla and Seema Pahwa.

