Bala: Ayushmann Khurrana Is All Praises For Yami Gautam For This Reason!

The week leading up to the release of Yami Gautam starrer Bala has been fantastic. The actress has been flooded with well-wishers reaching out to her to say that the film is amongst her career’s best. In an intimate screening hosted recently, industry insiders were amazed with her solid performance in the film. Interestingly, reiterating her comic prowess, her co-star Ayushmann Khurrana has been all praises for her work in the film.

In an interview, he was quoted saying, “You will always see male actors being funny on the screen but not many actresses being comical. But Yami has done that in this film. Her funny bone is so to the point and it is such a revelation. So, her character is not cliched at all.”

In Bala, the actress plays a Tik Tok star named Pari who is quite the princess of her own world and a filmi drama queen who loves to perform to ’90s songs. Yami described Pari as a straightforward girl who holds her own decisions regardless of who is agreeable to her. What she represents in the film gives out a very strong message of self-love in the film.

Bala features Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead character who suffers from premature balding. Yami once again reunite with the actor from her debut film Vicky Donor. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role.

Bala is slated for a November 8 release.

