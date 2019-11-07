Amidst The Protest In London, Vidya Balan Chose Not To Turn Down Honorary Baroness Verma’s Invitation To The Palace Of Westminster

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who is known for her impeccable work in the Indian cinema, recently was in London to mark her presence at the Palace of Westminster despite the heavy protest over there.

The protest was in regards to the climatic changes in London and it got escalated in no time. Despite the bad situation, Vidya decided to not turn down the invite which she received from the Honorary Baroness Verma as she felt it was a privilege and honour to get one.

The venue of Parliament, Palace of Westminster was barricaded and due to this cars couldn’t go in that area. Making a small contribution to climate change, Vidya decided to skip going by car and opted to take the London tube instead. Post taking the tube, she came out from the closest station to the Parliament or Palace of Westminster and started walking to the main entrance of the venue.

Recounting the episode, Vidya says, “It was a fantastic experience. It was my first time on the tube, I had heard so much about the London tube and I have visited London so many times but never taken the tube. So it was great fun, it was exciting, it was crowded. I haven’t even taken a train in India for the longest time, so I was really excited. Of course, I had enough people around me but small joys ya!”

The Tumhari Sulu actress spoke about the Changing Representation of Women in Indian Cinema at the parliament. “The discussion was on the changing representation of women in Hindi cinema. We talked about the evolution of the portrayal of women over time and how this is the best time in terms of the representation of women of Sheroes, of women as real people not just as women, not just in relation to the roles they play in men’s lives but as individuals. There were varied opinions, there were so many experiences shared, so to me, it was a very enjoyable discussion with so many different points of view,” shared Vidya.

The actress was also given a special tour to some of the places where only the Queen and the members can visit.

We must say that Vidya is surely someone who always manages to do the undoable! Kudos to her!

On the work front, Vidya has Shakuntala Devi in her kitty. She will be playing the role of Shakuntala, the mathematical wizard, or ‘human-computer’ a moniker she earned, was known for her ability to make incredibly swift calculations. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing the role of her daughter. The Shakuntala Devi film will be helmed by Anu Menon, director of London, Paris, New York and the much-talked-about Amazon Prime Original, Four More Shots Please! The film is slated to release for summer 2020 release.

