Recently, Neelam Prabhakar, the mother of actor Shivam Roy Prabhakar, passed away. Neelam passed away after a long battle with cancer. She was 47-year-old.

According to the information, the mother of the actor died in his home district Kasganj. Due to brain tumor, she underwent an operation at Fortis Hospital in Noida about 2 months ago. Despite all efforts of doctors and family, Shivam Roy Prabhakar’s mother soon said goodbye to this world.

Shivam’s mother was a teacher and she resigned several years ago to allow time for her children. Shivam’s father R.N. Prabhakar is a professor.

Shivam Roy Prabhakar started his career in Bollywood with the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actor was later seen playing the lead role in Zee Music Company’s “Chal Ghazab Hai” alongside Jannat Zubair Rahmani. He will soon be seen in the lead role in his upcoming film, The Third Hacker.

