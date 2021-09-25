Badshah Raps With Bali For A New Single Titled 'Feel Hai'

Advertisement

Rapper Badshah has collaborated with Delhi-based rapper, lyricist and composer Sachin Bali a.k.a. Bali for a new single titled ‘Feel Hai’.

The groovy, upbeat single is expected to be a break from Badshah’s usual lyrical game in the hip hop scene. It will also have a touch of Bali’s wit and dry humour. The music video has been shot against a quirky backdrop.

Talking about the single, Badshah shared: “Feel Hai is a vibe. Bali is an incredibly unique artiste and Feel Hai is my jump at entering a brand new flow. Really looking forward to this one!”

Bali expressing his excitement at the collaboration said, “Feel Hai is a laid back and chill track like no other. Badshah Bhai is doing something never seen before. This is definitely a sound for the masses. Feel Hai Bhai Feel Hai!”

‘Feel Hai’ will be releasing on September 29 under the label of Warner Music India.

