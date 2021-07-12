Babil Khan, son of late acclaimed actor Irrfan Khan, has shared that Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal always inspires him.

Babil on Sunday morning shared a picture of Vicky on his Instagram story. The image was first posted by the “Uri: The Surgical Strike actor on Saturday, where he recalled the memory of his first audition in 2012.

In the image, Vicky Kaushal is seen holding an audition whiteboard wearing a white T-shirt.

Babil Khan wrote on the image: “@vickykaushal09 always inspiring me, bohot saara pyaar aapko (lots of love to you).”

On the work front, Babil will soon make his debut with the film “Qala”, co-starring Triptii Dimri and directed by Anvitaa Dutt.

Meanwhile, Babil Khan took to social media on Saturday introducing his new pup.

“Our newest member of the family, Bahadur Jugnu Badshah Hasbulla’s first visit to the vet,” wrote Babil on his Instagram page.

In the pictures posted on social media, Babil is seen carrying the little puppy in a basket to the veterinary doctor. Casually dressed in a grey T-shirt, Babil bears a strong resemblance to his father Irrfan.

