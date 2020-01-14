Baba Ramdev Wants To Be Deepika Padukone’s Advisor Post Her Decision To Support JNU Students

Deepika Padukone has to be the newsmaker of the week. The Chhapaak actress made headlines for her sudden visit to the ongoing protest in JNU in Delhi against the violence. While the move was praised there was also a huge backlash and we saw many big personalities including Smriti Irani and Vivek Agnihotri. Joining the clan is Baba Ramdev who wants to be Deepika’s advisor and here’s what he said.

The Yoga Guru was in Indore when he spoke about Deepika’s decision to stand with the students protesting against the violence that happened in JNU on January 5, 2020.

Talking about the same, Ramdev said, “should first study social, political and cultural issues and understand more about our country.” He added, “After acquiring this knowledge, she should take big decisions.”

Deepika’s move was even termed to be a promotional strategy for her film Chhapaak. The hatred is spread so far an deep that twitter is till date full with tweets regarding boycotting the film. We even saw many right-wing supporters trying hard not to let the film rank good on IMDb.

Ramdev spoke about her strategizing and decision-making skills. He said, “I feel that Deepika Padukone should have persons like Swami Ramdev for the right piece of advice.”

“The demand for boycott of the actress and her film is wrong. The country cannot be run in a ‘Talibani’ style,” he added while elaborating on how her decision should not affect her film.

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak hit the screens on January 10 and has been getting amazing reviews amidst the massive negativity and hatred that surrounds the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!