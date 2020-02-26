Baaghi 3: Disha Patani’s FIRST Look From Upcoming Song ‘Do You Love Me’ Out!

After treating the audiences with the chartbuster songs of Baaghi 3 like Dus Bahane 2.0 and Bhankas, now the makers have dropped the sizzling still of Disha Patani from the upcoming song ‘Do You Love Me’ and oh boy, it is oozing all the h*tness that we can’t wait to watch on our screens!

In this exciting still, Disha Patani looks nothing but like a live-wire herself and we can definitely predict the oomph factor that the actress is going to give it to this upcoming fury track of Baaghi 3.

All excited about the song coming out soon the hottest actress of B-town Disha Patani shares, “It is a song that will certainly get one grooving. When I heard it for the first time, I was excited. I’ve never attempted this specific style of dance before. It was challenging, but I enjoyed shooting for it. Adil sir [Shaikh, choreographer] has shot it well, and Ahmed sir ensured I look my best. I hope audiences love it”.

The makers took to their social media and shared this amazing still of Disha Patani and they write, “Own the dance floor and get ready to move with some sass as another fire track is about to drop. #DoYouLoveMe out soon.”

‘Do You Love Me’ is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. The track is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi’s Do you. Apart from the hook line, the rest of the verses will be in Hindi.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on the 6th of March 2020.

