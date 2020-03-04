Baaghi 3 Actor Tiger Shroff: “I’d Love To Do A Musical Like La La Land”

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti and has garnered an honest fanbase for himself. Recently while promoting his next Baaghi 3, the actor opened up on how though he has fans, he has never received a single good review in his life.

While the actor is appreciated for his action skills, he has been criticized for his limited expressions several times. Opening up about the same, he said that what matters to him the most is the public word of mouth as he has not received any good review.

According to a report in Indian Express, Tiger said, “I’ve never received a good review in my life. For me, what matters most is the public word of mouth. And box-office is important too. I feel action is a universal language. The highest-grossing films have been action films the world over.”

Know for action, when asked if he would ever like to explore a different space and what he would like to do, Tiger said, “I’d love to do a musical like La La Land. I really like those holistic, full-package performers like Gene Kelly who would sing, dance and perform.”

The actor will be seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to release on March 6.

