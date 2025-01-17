Azaad marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in Bollywood. The film also has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn. As the film releases today (January 17), let us take a look at what the netizens are telling about the film on X.

Azaad Review On X

One of the netizen stated, “When was the last time you got pleasantly surprised by a film? I just did. Azaad is superb. To write and weave a film around an animal is a daunting task. Abhishek Kapoor has made a riveting and heartfelt film here. Give it a chance, debutantes are superb.”

A user added, “Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgan shine in their roles, adding layers to the story. Ajay Devgn’s performance is riveting capturing the essence of vulnerability and leadership. The visuals are feast for the eyes. The film occasionally feels dragged in certain segments and some supporting characters lack depth.”

Another netizen said, “Azaad is the story of a horse and he wins the race. However, the film loses it. Ajay Devgn is there throughout the first half and felt more than what he was there in the first half of Singham Again. Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani both lack charm and talent.”

Another user however was impressed by the Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani starrer. The X post stated, “Azaad is a heartwarming film with a classic Bollywood vibe.”

About The Movie

Meanwhile, talking about the film, it has been directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Apart from Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, the film also stars Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra and furthermore marks the Bollywood debut of TV actor Mohit Malik. The plot revolves around a stable boy forming a strong connection with a beautiful horse of a rebel dacoit.

