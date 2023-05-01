The 23rd edition of FICCI FRAMES, organised by the media and entertainment wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry, will be hosted at Mumbai’s Westin Hotel from May 3- 5, 2023. It is Asia’s oldest, largest and most influential annual Media & Entertainment Convention. Turkish actor Burak Deniz and Actor Ayushmann Khurrana would be at the inaugural along with other dignitaries.

FICCI FRAMES facilitates communication between important industry figures, influencers and policy makers and is an unparalleled platform for the exchange of ideas and knowledge between individuals, countries and conglomerates. This year, the three-day global event will have over 200 speakers and 1000 delegates, including actors, filmmakers, technicians, writers, exhibitors, heads of studios and OTT platforms along with some renowned social media influencers.

Some of the celebrated participants include actors Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala and Rakul Preet Singh along with filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Sriram Raghavan, Sudhir Mishra, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel CEO and deputy chair of GSMA , Dr. P. D. Vaghela, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) Chairman, Harit Nagpal, Tata Play MD & CEO, Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India head, Sashikumar Sreedharan, MD, Microsoft Corporation Ltd – Generative Open AI and Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO, boat, and one of the judges of Shark Tank, have also confirmed their presence.

The annual media and entertainment report will be unveiled at the inaugural. The foreword of the report is written by KGF actor Yash this year.

Says Ashish Pherwani, Partner for Media & Entertainment at Ernst & Young, “With insights from over 100 M& E CEOs, data from 20-plus partners, over 7 original research reports and new section on content, 5G, audience segmentation and media tech, this year’s report is even more insightful and forward looking.”

The industry bigwigs will be brainstorming on issues related to the media and entertainment sector, with focus on women, showcasing cutting-edge technology and sharing the most effective practices worldwide and ideating on viable solutions. Along with films, film tourism, film policies, OTT, satellite and AVGC sector, new technologies in media and entertainment will be discussed. Subjects like print, radio, digital and other forms of media and their growth in the future will also be raised. A spiritual session is also scheduled this year by the Life Coach from Swaminarayan Sanstha Dr. Pujya Gyanvatsal Swami.

