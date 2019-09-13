Ayushmann Khurrana – The King Of Good Scripts Has This Exception While Signing Films

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has given back to back six hit films including Andhadhun and Article 15, is on a highway to success. His latest offering Dream Girl has hit the theatres today and has the early audience in the theatres quite impressed. It is safe to say that Ayushmann’s choice of films is exceptionally good but did you know that he does not say yes to every script that comes his way.

Talking about the same to TOI, Ayushmann opened up about the film he thinks he will never do. He said, “I will not do anything that is regressive. Being part of progressive cinema I will never do something regressive. Even a conventional 90’s made film like ‘Dream Girl’ it has the essence of the ’90s, songs are like that.”

He further added, “So the way the songs are placed in the film is also like the ’90s. There is a perfect place for a song which is a lip-sync also and seamlessly goes out and dialogues and stuff like that. So but it still gives a message in the end you know. So I will never do something which is regressive and outdated as far as messaging is concerned.”

Talking about his film Dream Girl, it is the first time we got to Ayushmann in a lady avatar. His character Pooja has been impressing the audience and according to our box office reports Ayushmann Khurrana will get yet another 100 Crores Grosser this time.

