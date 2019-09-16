Ayushmann Khurrana On Audience Expectations: “It’s A Happy Pressure That People Are Expecting Good Cinema Out Of Me”

Bollywood Heartthrob Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run in his career. The versatile actor who is known for choosing diverse roles is all busy these days basking all appreciation and applauds following his last release, Dream Girl, which has been very well received by the cinema-goers.

Talking about the pressure following people’s expectation from him especially after winning National award, the actor in an interview to dailyhunt.in stated that he knows people are expecting more and more good films from him and those expectations for him is like a ‘Happy Pressure’. As it only encourages him to push himself further as an actor and also to take risks when it comes to choosing his characters.

As he said, “Yes, it’s a happy pressure that people are expecting good cinema out of me. It also gives me courage with regards to my choices. I can be more radical and push the envelope as a risk-taker.”

Talking about choices of his films, the actor has always been successful in conveying social messages in an entertaining way which otherwise is considered as taboo in the society and the best examples are his earlier releases like Vicky Donor, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, etc.

Speaking about it the actor said, “It’s about going for the subject which is entirely new for Indian cinema. The milieu may not have to be different; the story has to be different.”

“We, as actors, are very self-obsessed in the sense that we want to look different and be in a space with every film. The audience is not really waiting to see a different you, but a different story. Of course, you will get ample opportunities in the future to portray different characters. With me, it happened in Andhadhun and Article 15, but my staple is quirky taboo-breaking subjects,” added Ayushmann

Talking about his last release, Dream Girl, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz along with others in major roles. The film was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Ayushmann will next be seen in filmmaker Amar Kaushik’s Bala, which also has Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on 22nd November.

