Ayushmann Khurrana On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Gulabo Sitabo: “He’s An Institution.. A Living Legend”

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Dream Girl. The actor will essay the role of a girl for the first time in this film and the audience cannot wait to see what the story of Dream Girl will be all about.

Looking at the trailer and songs of the film, it is safe to say that the film is going to an entertaining slice of life film. But this is not the only project Ayushmann is looking forward to. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo and Ayushmann is equally excited for it.

Post wrapping up Dream Girl, Ayushmann started shooting for the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo and expressed how lucky he felt to work with the legend in the early stage of his career. Talking about Big B, Ayushmann revealed, “I had met him socially but on the sets, it was very different. He comes really prepared with everything. He knows your lines also. He’s an institution, he’s a living legend. Thankfully, he is that co-actor who’s very collaborative. So, the butterflies were gone when I met him on the set.”

Coming back to Dream Girl, Ayushmann revealed that it was a little difficult for him to modulate his voice for the film. “I went to the studio and gave 40-odd takes and then hit the right note,” said Khurrana. Well, his hardwork has unquestionably paid off.

Apart from Dream Girl and Gulabo Sitabo, Ayushmann will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan’s Bala where he will essay the role of a bald man. Ayushmann recently started shooting for Aanand L Rai’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan as well. Ayushmann’s character will be gay in the second part of the Shubh Mangal Savdhaan franchise.

