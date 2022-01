Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered back-to-back hits in his journey in Hindi cinema. The actor has revealed how he picks up his projects and what makes him say ‘no’ to a script.

Advertisement

Talking to IANS about what makes him decline a project, Ayushmann, who is called as the poster boy of content-driven cinema, said: “Anything that is mundane, generic or done-to-death or anything which is regressive is a complete ‘no’.”

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut in 2012 with ‘Vicky Donor’. Since then, he has been a part of a string of hits such as ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘Badhai Ho’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Bala’, ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’.

Ayushmann Khurrana says while picking up a film, it’s the story he looks at and not the character.

“More than the character I look for the story. The story has to have a novel idea, a concept that is unexplored in Hindi cinema and it should hold the audience for two hours and it should have something to say. It should have some value in the end and story,” the actor concluded.

Looking forward, Ayushmann Khurrana has a motley of films lined up such as ‘Anek’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Action Hero’.

Must Read: Gehraiyaan: Team Members Of Deepika Padukone Starrer Affected With Covid, Promotional Spree On Hold?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube