Avinash Tiwary Roped In To Play Vidya Balan’s Son-In-Law In Shakuntala Devi Biopic

Vidya Balan took everyone by storm when the team of the Shakuntala Devi biopic released her first look. Donning an absolutely new avatar, Vidya looked absolutely convincing in her getup. But the only problem until now was that the team hadn’t found its Ajay Abhay Kumar.

Earlier, it was said that Amit Sadh was in talks to play the role of Ajay Abhay Kumar but it couldn’t materialize and now Laila Majnu star Avinash Tiwary will be stepping in for the role. Ajay Abhay Kumar was Shakuntala Devi‘s son-in-law.

A source told Bollywood Life, “The character is going to be pivotal in the narrative. Talks have been going on with Avinash for some time right now. Avinash who is currently shooting for Parneeti Chopra starrer The Girl on the Train in London will join the cast of Shakuntala Devi biopic once his ongoing projects are completed. When asked about the role, Avinash said, “Right now I can only talk about The Girl on the Train,” the 34-year-old, who is in London, said.”

Apart from this project, Avinash is also roped in for Karan Johar’s Ghost Stories that will premiere on Netflix. He is paired with Super 30 star Mrunal Thakur for KJo’s directorial. The actor will also star alongside Parineeti Chopra in the Hindi remake of Emily Blunt’s The Girl On The Train.

Talking about Shakuntala Devi, it is the story of Shakuntala Devi, who earned a place in the Guinness World Book of Records’ 1982 edition for her achievements. She was famous for her arithmetic skills and had travelled the world with her father, demonstrating her talent. Jisshu Sengupta plays Balan’s on-screen husband Paritosh Banerji.

