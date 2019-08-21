Girl On The Train First Look: Parineeti Chopra In A Bruised Avatar Will Send Chills Down Your Spine!

Parineeti Chopra’s last outing; Jabariya Jodi, alongside Siddharth Mlahotra, failed to make a mark at the box office. However; the actress now has an interesting line up of films with the Saina Nehwal biopic and the Bollywood adaptation to the Paula Hawkins’ 2015 bestseller, The Girl On The Train.

And now; the first look of the film, produced by Reliance Entertainment, show’s a bruised and shocked Parineeti, and the look has certainly left us craving for what the final product will look like! Sharing a picture of her look; Pari wrote,” Something I’ve never done before. And the most difficult character I have ever played in my life. #FirstLook #TheGirlOnTheTrain @reliance.entertainment @sarkarshibasish @amblin.”

The Girl On The Train; directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, also features Kirti Kulhari as a British cop alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. For the unreserved; Hawkin’s novel revolved around Rachel, an alcoholic divorcee, who is shattered by her broken marriage and travels aimlessly on the train to New York every day. She gets fixated on a seemingly perfectly happy couple during her daily commute but things take a drastic turn when she gets entangled in the investigation of a missing woman.

Pari had in an earlier statement to IANS said,” I am super excited to be shooting this film because this is a role that I have never experienced before, read before and I think the audience has never experienced this kind of acting piece from me. It’s a complete contrast to the kind of personality that is associated with me, so I am excited as an actor to do something completely new.”

This shooting of the film has already begun in London and the makers are eyeing a 2020 release! Well; after the first look coming out we are certainly excited to the edge of the seat to see what the makers and the very talented Pari has to offer with the film!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!