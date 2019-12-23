At 66th National Film Awards’ Ceremony; Badhaai Ho Actress Surekha Sikri Greeted With A Standing Ovation

The last and the current year has been a fabulous one for Bollywood with young guns rising to the occasion. Particularly talking about the 66th National Film Awards, deserving ones have been lauded for their efforts with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal winning in the Best Actor category. Also, people are hailing the jury for appreciating Surekha Sikhri’s commendable work in Badhaai Ho by presenting her Best Supporting Actor award.

Released last year, Badhaai Ho emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the year and Surekha Sikri received most of the praises for her portrayal of grandmother. During the ceremony which took place today in New Delhi, the 74-year-old actress arrived on a wheel chair to accept the award. Amidst cheers and claps, the actress even received a well deserved standing ovation from those who were present there.

Meanwhile, on Badhaai Ho‘s first anniversary, Ayushmann said: “‘Badhaai Ho‘ gave me my first Rs 100 crore superhit. So, it will always be a very special film in my filmography. I think I pushed the envelope a little bit further by choosing another script that was about a taboo topic that was not explored in detail. I wanted to tell the story of what a family goes through if a middle-aged couple suddenly gets pregnant.”

“It gave people a lot of laughs but I hope it also taught people more about love, unconditional love. It was meant to trigger a thought, spark a conversation and I’m delighted that ‘Badhaai Ho’ did all this in its own unique way,” he added.

Ayushmann called “Badhaai Ho“, which also featured Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra, a brilliantly written film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!