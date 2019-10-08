You know you are up for a ride when it’s Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan talking. Today is a treat for the fans as the ‘King of Witty Replies’ conducted a #AskSRK session on twitter and is answering fan questions.

First of all it’s SRK, so the announcement itself has to be quirky. While announcing the #AskSRK session he wrote, “Been a long time. If you guys are around let’s do a #AskSRK should it be ‘an’ Asksrk or ‘a’ is ok?”

#AskSRK: five best answers from Shah Rukh Khan hilarious twitter Q and A

#AskSRK: From A Film With AbRam To The Ra.One Dig – Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 Wittiest Comebacks!

While King Khan is busy dropping wit bombs, let’s have a look at the five best replies that the star has given in this session.

When a fan asked when King Khan will be working with son AbRam? King Khan channelling his dad humour replied, “As soon as I get his dates…”

Okay, this has to be hilarious. Point out to his sabbatical from films a fan asked, “Aapne Bollywood se kinara kyu kar liye. Miss u so much.” And SRK rep,lied, “Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon!”

Well, criticism is part an parcel of his job but the Badshah knows how to deal with it. A netizen trying to compete with SRK witty humour. And guess who won…

While King Khan inspires thousands, what is his inspiration is a big question. Well, here is the answer.

#Okay, the last one and the most hilarious probably. A fan asked Shah Rukh about what kind of film he is looking for and you cannot miss the mic drop moment. SRK replied, “The hit kind? Hopefully!”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1181457350168678400?s=20

Which answer was your favourite? Do let us know.

