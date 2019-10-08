AskSRK: From A Film With AbRam To The Ra.One Dig – Shah Rukh Khan’s 5 Wittiest Comebacks!

You know you are up for a ride when it’s Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan talking. Today is a treat for the fans as the ‘King of Witty Replies’ conducted a #AskSRK session on twitter and is answering fan questions.

First of all it’s SRK, so the announcement itself has to be quirky. While announcing the #AskSRK session he wrote, “Been a long time. If you guys are around let’s do a #AskSRK should it be ‘an’ Asksrk or ‘a’ is ok?”

Been a long time. If you guys are around let’s do a #AskSRK should it be ‘an’ Asksrk or ‘a’ is ok? — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

While King Khan is busy dropping wit bombs, let’s have a look at the five best replies that the star has given in this session.

When a fan asked when King Khan will be working with son AbRam? King Khan channelling his dad humour replied, “As soon as I get his dates…”

As soon as I get his dates… https://t.co/CgpHvm2yC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Okay, this has to be hilarious. Point out to his sabbatical from films a fan asked, “Aapne Bollywood se kinara kyu kar liye. Miss u so much.” And SRK rep,lied, “Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon!”

Ha ha. Main khud Bollywood hoon! https://t.co/XzfLaLwG0a — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

Well, criticism is part an parcel of his job but the Badshah knows how to deal with it. A netizen trying to compete with SRK witty humour. And guess who won…

Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

While King Khan inspires thousands, what is his inspiration is a big question. Well, here is the answer.

I inspire myself to go to bed in the morning after being awake all night!!! https://t.co/Q3662KAKtr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

#Okay, the last one and the most hilarious probably. A fan asked Shah Rukh about what kind of film he is looking for and you cannot miss the mic drop moment. SRK replied, “The hit kind? Hopefully!”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1181457350168678400?s=20

Which answer was your favourite? Do let us know.

